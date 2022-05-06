Chrishell Stause Confirms New Romance 5 Months After Jason Oppenheim Split

✖

Chrishell Stause has a new love in her life! The Selling Sunset star, 40, confirmed during the Netflix show's reunion special Friday that she's dating Australian singer G Flip. When asked by moderator Tan France if she was seeing anyone special, Stause opened up about her relationship with G Flip, 27, who is known for the songs "GAY 4 ME," "Lover," and "Drink Too Much," and is nonbinary.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them," Stause told France. "And they are an extremely talented musician." The two first connected when Stause agreed to be in G Flip's music video, and they formed more than just a friendship on set.

"It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that," the real estate agent explained. "It was so much fun, we had such a blast. Not everyone's going to be ready for it, but I think it's great. I think it's amazing, the song is amazing."

Fans have suspected Stause and G Flip had something going on for almost two months, spotting the flirty comments the two have been leaving on each other's Instagrams. In an April 27 post in which G Flip described being nonbinary as being a "gender smoothie," Stause commented "the most perfect blend" with a heart emoji. G Flip was also included in a March 18 Instagram gallery Stause captioned, "grateful for every person in these pics."

Stause's new relationship comes five months after she and Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim confirmed they had split after going public with their romance in July of last year. "Jason was and is my best friend," she wrote on social media at the time, assuring that "the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."

The two decided to split after realizing they were in different places when it comes to starting a family, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared. "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes," she wrote. "All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best...I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind."