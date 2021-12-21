‘Selling Sunset’: Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Break Up

Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have split five months after going public with their relationship, PEOPLE reported Tuesday. Multiple sources confirmed to the outlet that the Netflix reality stars have ended their relationship, but neither Stause nor Oppenheim have publicly commented.

The Oppenheim Group owner, 44, and high-end Los Angeles relator, 40, first confirmed they were dating in July, sharing loved-up vacation photos on Instagram. A month later, the Dancing With the Stars alum told E! News that the two longtime friends and colleagues had made their relationship romantic a couple of months prior to their official announcement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s just one of those things. You don’t want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is,” Stause explained of waiting to break the news. “We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it. We made it to a point where we’re really happy to share it because we knew exactly what it was, so it’s all good.”

Last month, Stause and Oppenheim spent Thanksgiving serving hot meals and volunteering at the Los Angeles Mission, and just this weekend, Stause shared a video with Oppenheim on the Selling Sunset set as the cast celebrated wrapping the filming of Season 5. On Dec. 15, Stause told E! News it was an “easy transition” going from friends to dating with Oppenheim because “we were working so much together as it was, and we work so well together.”

Dating her boss also didn’t change their working relationship, explained Stause. The former soap star shared, “I just feel like the work/relationship dynamic, it’s not as complicated as people would think because we were best friends before and we work together all the time. It just kind of felt easy.” Prior to her relationship with Oppenheim, Stause briefly dated Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe after appearing on Season 29 of the ABC competition show together. She was also previously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley, whom she wed in 2017 after four years of dating. In 2019, Hartley abruptly filed for divorce, and the former couple’s divorce was finalized in February.