After delivering a stellar first season and smashing records as the highest-rated first-year series in HGTV history, master renovator Jonathan Scott is back for an all-new season of Celebrity IOU alongside twin brother Drew Scott. In the Season 2 premiere of the series highlighting heartfelt renovations from some of Hollywood's biggest stars for individuals who've made a lasting impact on their lives, Scott's girlfriend Zooey Deschanel is getting in on the fun and giving back to her best friend, Sarah May Bates.

In an exclusive with PopCulture.com ahead of the sophomore season premiere on Dec. 14, Scott admits through the entire renovating process alongside Deschanel, he has fallen even more madly in love with her. "I've totally fallen in love with her, and I want to be with her forever. It's the magic of HGTV," the 42-year-old laughed, sharing how it was a pure delight working with the multitalented actress and singer in such a creative capacity for the premiere episode.

Adding that the two work "really well" together, Scott reveals how the couple has also been exercising their creativity together since the coronavirus lockdown. "We've been working together on putting together furniture, and creating storage, and tackling things around the house, and it's been really nice. We work together really well," he said. "But this is the first time that I've really seen her flex her design muscles, and she's obsessed with design — she loves it!"

The Vancouver native adds how renovating for Deschanel's best friend was most definitely an experience for the New Girl star. "So for her, this was actually fun to be able to get in, [but] she hated the demolition — absolutely hated it. She doesn't like stuff that's loud and dirty, and noisy," Scott said. "So she wasn't shy about the fact that she hated it, but she did it because it was for her friend who really needed it and so, that was pretty special for us to be able to do that together."

Scott, who considers himself a "collaborative designer" no matter who he's working with, says he constantly works to find ways to "incorporate the stuff that's important" to homeowners, especially when it came to helping renovate Deschanel's best friend in the Season 2 premiere. But while she has evidently changed his life, she hasn't totally shifted his décor style.

"I wouldn't necessarily say [Zooey's] changed my design style, but she definitely is very much in line with what I love," he said. "I love — and I've always loved — an eclectic, inviting, but an eclectic mix of stuff that just makes for a more interesting design and that's Zooey through and through." He goes on to share how while she is not into "super modern" styles that look like "it was just put in today," she is very much into things that have a "little history and character" like himself.

Scott's younger brother by four minutes, Drew, chimed in, joking how "Jonathan's all about history" because "he's old." He further quipped Deschanel's addition to the series proved one fun thing for the HGTV star: "This is good for me though because this is like a new show — Jonathan and Zooey! Bring Zooey in as a 'Property Sister,' and then I get to actually take a vacation. It's perfect."

Celebrity IOU premieres on Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.