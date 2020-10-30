'Celebrity IOU' Stars Drew and Jonathan Scott Partner up With Zooey Deschanel, Justin Hartley and More for Season 2 

✖

Celebrity IOU Season 2 promises to be as jam-packed with stars as the first season, as they join Property Brothers twins Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott to change the lives of one person who has made an impact on their lives. New Girl star Zooey Deschanel, who is dating Jonathan, is one of the stars taking part, as well as This Is Us actor Justin Hartley. The first season was a big hit for HGTV earlier this year, famously featuring Brad Pitt in its debut episode. Season 2 kicks off on Monday, Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

The second season will follow the same format as the first, with the Scott brothers helping an A-List celebrity change the life of an unsung hero who made an impact on their career or personal life. For example, in Pitt's episode, the actor and the Scotts helped Pitt's longtime friend and makeup artist Jean Black. In the first episode of Season 2, Deschanel and the Scotts help out the Elf star's lifelong friend - a therapist and mother of two. Other episodes will feature Mom star Allison Janney, The Office actor Rainn Wilson, and Hartley.

“Celebrity IOU is so full of heart and just the kind of feel-good energy we all need right now,” Jonathan said in a statement. “The idea of giving back resonates with everyone—and, for us, working with these incredibly thoughtful celebrities is so uplifting.” Drew said the brothers were "blown away" by how "hands-on" the celebrities were in the first season and "season two is no different! Everyone is so dedicated because they're doing this for the people they love."

Celebrity IOU earned more than 36 million viewers for Season 1 and it set records for the highest-rated freshman show in HGTV's history. New episodes will be available on the HGTV GO app the same day they air. "This series taps into the emotions of gratitude and appreciation for our loved ones," HGTV President Jane Latman said. "Creating beautiful spaces for families is a hallmark for HGTV and the fact that so many celebrities want to do the same for the special people in their lives is truly inspirational."

Before the first season started in April, Jonathan told USA Today Deschanel was definitely a candidate for the second season. "Let me just say, she is one of the kindest, sweetest, caring people I have ever met in my life, and so you’ll just have to wait what happens for a Season 2," Jonathan said. "But I can tell you that she has all of the attributes of what we were looking for in these celebrities who want to give selflessly to somebody else in their life."

Jonathan and Deschanel began dating in fall 2019 after they met while filming a special Carpool Karaoke episode with their siblings earlier that summer. In October 2019, Deschanel and husband Jacob Pechenik announced their separation, and their divorce was finalized in June. Deschanel and Peckenik are parents to children Elsie, 5, and Charlie, 3, and they will have joint custody of their children.