'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott Responds to Zooey Deschanel Engagement Rumors

✖

It's no secret Property Brothers fans are excited about Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel's relationship, but rumors of an engagement have the pair laughing. It's been just over a year since the couple made their relationship official on social media, but fans are already pressing for an engagement. During an interview on SiriusXM's the Covino & Rich Show, Scott reassured fans that his girlfriend would find out about their engagement before the public, and revealed a little inside joke and and his family have surrounding a few headlines.

"I'm pretty confident that I will ask my girlfriend to marry me before I tell a reporter," he laughed with co-hosts Covino and Rich on Faction Talk channel 103. "It's the rumor mill that turns around. We were actually laughing because almost every story that comes out is 'Drew Gives Permission for Jonathan to Wed Zooey' or 'Drew Gives His Nod to the Relationship.' And so we coined the phrase, we were laughing, we're like, so is Drew my "Brother-Daddy?' Does he have to approve everything that happens in my life?"

Deschanel recently finalized her divorce from ex-husband Jacob Pechenik over the summer and hasn't looked back since. The actress and contractor first met on the set of The Late Late Show with James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke." At the time, it was obvious to everyone on set that the to immediately hit it off, but both remained shy about it. After a few months, the two were randomly seen out together at lunches and dinners, but either one had not confirmed whether they were actually dating or had made anything official quite yet.

Several months later, the two finally took to social media and started sharing photos of one another, letting fans know they were absolutely an item. However, at the time, even though they openly shared photos of one another to their social media platforms, the two still remained very quiet on the subject until the last few months. Lately, Scott has felt a lot more comfortable talking about their romance and onlookers are loving every bit of it.

One topic he's discussed publicly is their blended family dynamic. The New Girl actress shares two young children from her previous marriage to Pechenik, but Scott says that he includes her children in a lot of what they do. "It's their house too," he noted on Tamron Hall's show. "I always put a lot of thought into the little humans we're spending time with."