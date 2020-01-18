‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Sends Romantic Birthday Message to ‘Beautiful Human’ Zooey Deschanel

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott sent a romantic birthday message to actress and singer Zooey Deschanel, who celebrated her 40th birthday on Friday. Deschanel and Scott traded flirty messages in the comment sections for their Friday Instagram posts as well. Deschanel and Scott, 41, started dating last fall.

A post shared by Jonathan Silver Scott (@mrsilverscott) on Jan 17, 2020 at 10:29am PST

“Happy Birthday to the beautiful human who brought joy & laughter back into my life,” Scott wrote, alongside a photo of Deschanel wearing a pink spotted dress and carrying a matching pink balloon.

“I’m the luckiest girl,” Descnahel replied, adding a heart emoji and kissing emoji.

Deschanel also shared a cool photo on Instagram, showing her wearing a yellow dress, surrounded by pink, yellow and clear balloons.

“Today I am celebrating 40 years of being on this planet!” the New Girl star wrote. “Life is wonderful and I am so grateful for all the amazing people in mine. Thank you for all the birthday wishes, my heart is full.”

“May all but one of your candles blow out…and may all your birthday wishes come true!” Scott replied, adding a blushing emoji.

Scott’s older brother, J.D. Scott, also wished Deschanel a happy birthday, simply writing, “Happy Birthday Zooey!!!”

Plenty of other celebrities joined the Scott brothers in whishing Deschanel a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday!! You are such a wonderful person and deserve to be celebrated!” The Office star Angela Kinsey wrote. “Sending you a big hug!”

“Happy Birthday ZD!!” Reese Witherspoon wrote.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY YOU WONDERFUL HUMAN!!” Busy Philipps added.

“Happy birthday!!!” Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley wrote.

A post shared by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) on Jan 17, 2020 at 9:12am PST

Since Deschanel and Scott began dating in October, the couple have been all over each others’ Instagram pages. On Wednesday, Scott made an appearance on Deschanel’s Instagram page when she congratulated him and his twin brother Drew for making the cover of Reveal Magazine‘s first issue.

“Very proud to be in the first issue of [Reveal] and very very proud of [Scott], [Drew] and [Drew’s wife Linda Phan] for working so hard on it and making something really truly amazing,” ⁣Deschanel wrote. “Also my high school pal [Kate Hudson] is in here too. ⁣ Did I mention I was proud? ⁣I did? Oh ok, just wanted to make sure you knew.”

“Such a fun, aspirational read,” Scott replied. “Thank you for letting us feature you. I’ll cook you dinner.”

One of Scott’s recent Instagram comments even sparked speculation that the two might get engaged soon. On Jan. 7, Deschanel shared a photo of the couple in front of a bright yellow background, calling him her “one and only prom date.”

“May I have this…. And all future dances?” Scott replied, leading to fans wondering what exactly the “future” is he spoke of.

Scott and Drew can now be seen on HGTV’s Property Brothers. As for Deschanel, she recently finished a small Christmas tour with She & Him bandmate M. Ward.

Photo credit: Amy Graves/Getty Images for Trigg Ison Fine Art