‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Urge Fans to ‘Stay Home’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and actress Zooey Deschanel are the latest celebrities urging fans to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak. The couple shared a brief message on their social media pages, reminding everyone to stay inside if they can. Scott and Deschanel’s message came as then number of coronavirus cases continues to climb and more celebrities use their reach to get the “stay inside” message out.

“Hi guys, we want to have an honest conversation,” Scott said at the beginning of the 40-second clip. “There’s a lot of crazy stuff going on right now and a lot of misinformation going around. Some people saying, ‘Well, I’m in a low risk category. I’m not afraid of catching coronavirus.’ But you can pass it on to somebody who is in a higher risk category. So we’re just asking for one thing.”

“Stay home,” Deschanel said. The two then shook their heads together before Scott continued, explaining that you can still go outside for a walk. “But avoid groups of people. Avoid public places.”

“Avoid touching things and please wash your hands very carefully,” Deschanel added.

“The CDC and UN say this can be contained, but we have to do our part to flatten the curve,” Scott said. “So please, please, please stay home.”

“Hi, friends. Jonathan and I want to ask you to please stay home if you can,” Deschanel wrote in her Instagram caption. “It’s as simple as that. Take care of yourselves and your community by avoiding public places, washing your hands carefully, and being kind.”

After receiving some criticism from followers who pointed out that not everyone can stay home due to their jobs, Deschanel added another comment recognizing that situation.

“Stay home if you are able!” she wrote. “I understand many of you cannot because of your jobs, whether you are a medical professional or another essential job, and that’s why it’s important for those of us who can stay home to stay home. Love to you all, and stay safe!”

“I know many people are in a position where they have to continue working and I respect that,” Scott added on Twitter. “They’re doing their part. But for the rest of us who can stay at home…please do. Stay safe.”

Deschanel and Scott’s video comes as an increasing number of celebrities use their influence to remind fans to stay inside and stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams even called on influencers to get the word out on Good Morning America Thursday, which later inspired Kylie Jenner to share a long video on the subject in her Instagram Story.

“Please stay inside, you guys,” Jenner said. “Please say inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know, infecting other people. The only way we’re going to slow this down is if we do this because there’s no cure right now. Nobody is immune to this, millennials are not immune to this.”

