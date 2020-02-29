Zooey Deschanel Puts on ‘Property Brothers’ Musical for Boyfriend Jonathan Scott on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Episode

Property Brothers fans will finally get to see the moment Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott met. The special Carpool Karaoke episode the two filmed with their siblings last summer is finally available on Apple TV. The hilarious special shows Deschanel singing a special Property Brothers musical with the help of her older sister Emily Deschanel.

“We’ve been working for years on a musical based on your lives,” Emily, 43, told Jonathan and twin brother Drew Scott, 41, reports PEOPLE. “I mean, we have to make some adjustments because we’ve had some serious legal issues with the music, but it is done, and we’d be honored to do our first performance for you guys.”

The quartet then drive to a theater where the Deschanel sisters perform in men’s clothing and carrying giant flat suitcases. While the Scotts watch, the two perform “Good Morning Canada,” a twist on Hairspray‘s “Good Morning Baltimore” that references the Scotts’ home country.

The Scotts and Deschanels then switch places, with Scott playing Emily and Drew playing Deschanel. Their jokes include references to each of their hit Fox shows.

“I just can’t do this anymore. I’ll never get a starring role in a long-running series that perfectly blends comedy and drama,” Jonathan jokes, referencing Deschanel’s sitcom New Girl.

“We’re the Deschanel sisters. Show biz is in our Bones,” Drew joked, referencing Emily’s series Bones.

The Scotts also made a sly references to the Deschanel’s father, six-time Oscar nominated cinematographer Caleb Deschanel, joking that the sisters wanted to become actors instead of cinematographers.

Deschanel also shared a trailer for the episode on her Instagram page.

“This was a VERY special day (understatement!) and watching this fills me with so much joy,” Deschanel wrote. “Our episode of Carpool Karaoke is now out for free on the Apple TV app!”

Scott also shared a clip on Instagram, adding, “Who knew karaoke could change your life? Experience all the dancing, singing and fun in our [Carpool Karaoke] episode— live now for free on the Apple TV app. Link in bio to watch!”

Scott and Deschanel met while filming the episode, and started dating in September 2019, a short time after she announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenick. Deschanel and Pechenik are parents to Charlie Wolf, 2, and Elsie Otter, 4.

Since Deschanel and Scott began dating, the couple have been inseparable and often appear on each others’ Instagram pages. In January, the Scotts told PEOPLE she has been completely embraced by their family.

“It’s very, very important for me that the person I’m in love with also gets the approval of my whole family,” Scott told the magazine. “Absolutely everybody has clicked with Zooey.”

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images