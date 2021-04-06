Cassie Scerbo Sparks 'Dancing With the Stars' Rumors Amid Gleb Savchenko Romance Speculation

✖

Make It Or Break It star Cassie Scerbo teased a possible appearance on the next season of Dancing With the Stars last week. Serbo, who celebrated her 31st birthday on March 30, has been rumored to be dating dancer Gleb Savchenko since at least December. Savchenko and estranged wife Elena Samodanova announced their split in November. The former couple has two daughters, Olivia, 9, and Zlata, 3.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at her Malibu birthday party, Scerbo joked that she was prepared to start dancing immediately. "You never know! I'm kind of prepared right now, right?" Scerbo joked, referring to the jazzercise-themed outfit she was wearing. "I know they did a fun '80s theme last season. I would totally be down to do something like that." She later told ET she loves dancing, teasing, "So, we'll see!" Sacchenko and another DWTS pro, Sharna Burgess, both attended Scerbo's party.

Scerbo and Savchenko were first linked in December. At the time, a source told ET the two were "having a lot of fun together" and had been dating for a few weeks. "They're very into each other and get along well," the source said at the time. "They're not serious at this point, but they're seeing where things go." However, a source told Us Weekly in February the two were "taking a break," but were "still in touch with each other."

Savchenko, 37, announced the end of his marriage to Samodanova in November, after 14 years of marriage. "We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them," he wrote at the time. Samodanova accused Savchenko of cheating, allegations he denied.

Samodanova, 36, filed for divorce in December, asking for joint legal and physical custody of their daughters and spousal support. In March, Savchenko filed a response, in which he also requested joint legal and physical custody of their daughters and spousal support, reports PEOPLE. While at Scerbo's party on March 30, Savchenko told ET the former couple was on "great terms."

"Co-parenting is fun. We made it a lot of fun for the kids," Savchenko said. "I said to Olivia, 'Whatever is happening, it's life, but you get to live in two different places. You're gonna have your own room, with like anime posters and LED lights, and we're gonna make it so fun. Then you can go back to your mom, and you'll have your own room which is a little different. But it's fun.'"

ABC renewed Dancing With the Stars for Season 30 in late March. Bruno Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are returning as judges, with Derek Hough joining as well. Tyra Banks will host for her second season. The network has not announced the celebrity line-up yet.