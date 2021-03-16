'Dancing With the Stars' Divorce Gleb Savchenko Makes Big Request Amid Divorce Battle

✖

Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko has a few requests for his estranged wife Elena Samodanova amid their divorce battle. The former pair announced they were going their separate ways in November after 14 years of marriage. Now, the professional dancer is requesting spousal support, joint legal and physical custody for their daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3, as well as, that she pay his attorney fees according to Us Weekly.

However, his requests come after she requested something very similar. "The parties attended mediation in an effort to resolve the issues prior to the filing of this action," she stated in a court filing on Dec. 22 according to the outlet. "While the parties reached an agreement on several issues, [Savchenko] refused to pay child or spousal support without a court order." According to her petition, the dancer feels as if her estranged husband is in a position to provide her with spousal support because he "earns an approximate annual salary of $406, 614" from his role on Dancing with the Stars. She stated that she was currently "unemployed" and that her only source of income is what she earns from their dance studio the two co-own together.

However, the studio only brings in $37,250 annually but has been closed since February 2020 as a result of the pandemic. She also stated that if he were to provide spousal support, it would allow their two girls to continue their "high standard of living."

Not long after the announced they would be going their separate ways, Samodanova gave fans a reason to believe he may have cheated on her when she took to social media with a cryptic message. However, he denied those allegations. At the time, he was performing on the show with his celebrity partner Chrishell Stause, who many believed he was having an affair with. But, when he spoke with the outlet shortly after those rumors swirled, he was quick to shut them down.

"While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed," he said. "My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing."