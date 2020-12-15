✖

Gleb Savchenko is getting back out there amid his divorce from wife Elena Samodanova. Just a month after the Dancing With the Stars pro announced he and his wife of 14 years had split, Entertainment Tonight reported Monday that he has been dating Cassie Scerbo for a few weeks now, and the two are "having a lot of fun together."

Scerbo, an actress, singer and dancer, is best known for Bring It On: In It to Win It and Make It or Break It. "They're very into each other and get along well," ET's source said. "They're not serious at this point, but they're seeing where things go. They've been enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better."

It appears the Scerbo and Savchenko are currently vacationing together at the Le Blanc Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, alongside the pro dancer's Dancing With the Stars partner, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, and her new boyfriend, fellow DWTS pro Keo Motsepe. "Sometimes I have to pinch myself that this is where I am for work," Stause wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the view from her room. Scerbo shared a video of a similar view while Kanye West's "Good Morning," played, and Savchenko danced in the mirror to The Weeknd's "The Hills" on his own Story.

Savchenko also shared an appreciative post for Motsepe during this time, posting a photo of the pair together poolside. "2020 has been a crazy year," he wrote. "Appreciate the little things and the people in your life that make you smile every day. Grateful for this guy."

In November, Savchenko announced after being eliminated from Dancing With the Stars alongside Stause that he and his wife were ending their marriage but intended to co-parent daughters Olivia, 9, and Zlata, 3. "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage," the Russian dancer wrote on Instagram at the time. "We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them."

Not long after, Samodanova would accuse her estranged husband of "multiple affairs" throughout their marriage, which he has denied. And while public speculation turned to Stause due to their chemistry on the dance floor, she revealed earlier this month that she was actually dating a different pro.

"He's the best," the Netflix star said of Motsepe on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast earlier this month. "I'm so blushing right now. I think it's OK that I say that he pursued that." She explained of keeping their romance private until the season's close, "I think before anything is exclusive, you don't want to share it with anybody because you're trying to figure things out. But soon after we made it official, we went ahead and shared it. I will say, the response was so lovely."