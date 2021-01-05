✖

A couple of weeks after Elena Samodanova filed to divorce Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko, new details have emerged about her filing. According to PEOPLE, Samodanova is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple's two daughters, 3-year-old Zlata and 10-year-old Olivia. She is also reportedly seeking spousal support from her estranged husband.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of Samodanova's divorce petition, which she filed on Dec. 22. In her petition, she is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple's two children as well as spousal support from Savchenko. The publication reported that she is also asking to terminate the court's ability to potentially award spousal support to the DWTS pro. In response to this news, Savchenko's representative released a statement in which they touched upon the fact that Samodanova was spotted getting close with DWTS alum Vlad Kvartin. The statement read, “Gleb has been just as involved in launching their shared dance studio and raising their daughters as Elena. He won't be intimidated by Elena’s threats and is disappointed by the betrayal of Vlad, a friend and employee. However for the sake of their daughters would prefer to keep everything as amicable as possible under the circumstances." A representative for Samodanova was also contacted about this report, but they did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Savchenko and Samodanova announced their split in November 2020. In early November, Samodanova addressed their split news on her Instagram Story and alleged that her estranged husband cheated on her "multiple" times during the course of their 14-year marriage. The DWTS pro quickly shot down rumors that he was unfaithful to his wife and also addressed claims that he was getting close with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, who was his partner during the most recent season of the ABC competition.

"While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed," Savchenko told E! News. "My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing." The professional dancer added, "It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: Private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same." Since it was reported that they had split, Samodanova has been linked with DWTS alum Kvartin while Savchenko has reportedly been dating actor Cassie Scerbo.