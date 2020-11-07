'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Have Thoughts on Gleb Savchenko's Split From Wife Elena Samodanova

Gleb Savchenko and wife Elena Samodanova are breaking up, and things are getting messy. The Dancing With the Stars pro and his spouse, who is also a dancer, made their breakup public on Friday, and allegations of infidelity soon followed. Samodanova first wrote on Instagram, "After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to an end."

Savchenko added, "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time."

However, Samodanova told PEOPLE that her husband had had multiple affairs during the marriage, including a recent one. "After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough," Samodanova said. "Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart."

As one would expect, DWTS fans had loads to say about the matter. Some wished the best for the pair, some weighed Savchenko's current DWTS partner's involvement, and other stoked the drama. Scroll through to see some of the responses.