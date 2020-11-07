'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Have Thoughts on Gleb Savchenko's Split From Wife Elena Samodanova
Gleb Savchenko and wife Elena Samodanova are breaking up, and things are getting messy. The Dancing With the Stars pro and his spouse, who is also a dancer, made their breakup public on Friday, and allegations of infidelity soon followed. Samodanova first wrote on Instagram, "After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to an end."
Savchenko added, "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time."
However, Samodanova told PEOPLE that her husband had had multiple affairs during the marriage, including a recent one. "After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough," Samodanova said. "Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart."
As one would expect, DWTS fans had loads to say about the matter. Some wished the best for the pair, some weighed Savchenko's current DWTS partner's involvement, and other stoked the drama. Scroll through to see some of the responses.
Many fans hoped the breakup would be as private as possible. As one fan wrote, "I think we should all respect @Gleb_Savchenko and @ElenaSamodanova's privacy and respect at this sad time..."prevnext
"No one should jump to conclusions and assume why this happened," another fan wrote. "Have some respect. I’m wishing them privacy and respect."prevnext
Another fan wished their daughter could be shielded from the ensuing drama, writing, "I wish it didn’t have to be public for their daughters’ sake."prevnext
Others also hoped Chrishell Stause, Savchenko's latest Dancing With the Stars partner, is left out of the drama. "I just hate that people are gonna accuse Chrishell of it being her when I highly doubt that’s the case," a DWTS fan wrote. "leave her out of this mess plsss."prevnext
"It’s disgusting how Chrishell has been through so much s— this year and y’all are spreading rumors about her destroying Gleb and Elena’s marriage," another person wrote. "honestly shame on you if you’re accusing her of being responsible for Gleb’s marriage failing."prevnext
Despite all this talk about respecting the couple's privacy, speculation was rampant. "Saw this coming years ago," one person wrote. "He’s too good looking for his own good."prevnext
Others sided with Samodanova and believed the DWTS pro was at fault. "Once a cheater, always a cheater," another Twitter user wrote. "Glad you got out of that relationship sis."prev