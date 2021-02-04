'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo 'Taking a Break' as He Focuses on Ex-Wife Elena Samodanova

✖

Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo are "taking a break" as the Dancing With the Stars pro focuses on co-parenting with estranged wife Elena Samodanova amid their divorce. The Bring It On: In It to Win It actress and Russian-born dancer "aren't seeing each other right now," a source told Us Weekly Wednesday but "haven't exactly split" and are "still in touch with each other."

Savchenko and Scerbo were first romantically linked in December after Samodanova announced her split from her husband of 14 years in November. "Cassie has been back and forth to Florida visiting family and Gleb has been spending time with his kids in Los Angeles," the insider said of daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3. "He’s also trying to make things more cordial with his soon-to-be ex-wife. His family is his focus right now and he’s handling things privately."

The DWTS pro and actress first went public with their relationship during a beach trip with his Season 29 dance partner, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, and her boyfriend, DWTS pro Keo Motsepe. Samodanova didn't hold back how upset she was that her ex had moved on so quickly, railing against him in an Instagram Live soon after. "Elena has made her feelings clear on social media and was really upset over Gleb going on vacation to Mexico with Cassie. She went crazy over this and couldn’t believe he went so public with a new relationship so quickly,” Us' source said Wednesday. "It was sort of a slap in the face."

Savchenko "wants to be on friendly terms" with his ex to ensure "smooth sailing" in their divorce, the insider added, which is why he's "taken a step back" from dating Scerbo to "help heal" his relationship with Samodanova. Things have certainly started off messily in the former couple's split, with the choreographer accusing her husband of ongoing infidelity and hinting at impropriety with Stause. Both Savchenko and the Netflix reality star have denied their relationship was anything but platonic.

The pro dancer told Entertainment Tonight soon after that he and his ex had "problems for years" and accusing her of creating "a mentally abusive, jealous relationship." Savchenko added that he had "never, ever, ever" cheated on his wife. "This whole thing, it was her trying to set it up," Savchenko alleged. "All of those partners that I danced with, it might have looked on TV like [it was something more], but it never was the case."