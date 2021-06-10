Caitlyn Jenner Stirs up 'The View' Co-Host Over Donald Trump Remarks

✖

Caitlyn Jenner refused to give a straight answer when asked about former President Donald Trump's false claims that he lost the 2020 election during a segment on The View Thursday. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is spearheading a longshot campaign to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election, told the women of the ABC talk show's panel she wasn't "going to get into" her beliefs on Trump's claims.

Joy Behar confronted the Republican candidate, who is being advised by ex-Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, asking about her beliefs when it came to election fraud claims. "You say that you’re a Republican, and I’m just wondering because a lot of Republicans in this country believe that Donald Trump won the election and not Joe Biden," she asked. "Are you one of those people, one of those Republicans?"

Jenner responded, "I’m not going to get into that. That election is over with," adding, "I think Donald Trump did do some good things. What I liked about Donald Trump is that he was a disrupter." Behar then interrupted, "But did he win? Did he win the election?" to which Jenner answered, "He was a disrupter when he was president. I want to do the same thing. I want to go in and be a thoughtful disrupter in Sacramento. We need to change the system. I want to change that system for the positive. I’m in it for the people.”

While the transgender activist's campaign earned a lot of press when she announced her candidacy back in April, recent polls show only six percent of California voters support the Republican candidate. Jenner's first candidate interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity was criticized as elitist and out of touch, taking place in the reality star's personal airplane hangar. "My friends are leaving California," Jenner told Hannity. "My hangar, the guy across, he was packing up his hangar, and I said, ‘Where are you going?’ And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.’"

The former Olympian announced in April she would be running for Newsom's seat. "California has been my home for nearly 50 years," she said in her announcement. "I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by the one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people."