Caitlyn Jenner Takes Controversial Stance on LGTBQ Issue After Announcing Governor Campaign

✖

Caitlyn Jenner is making waves for her latest hot take. The former Olympian tells TMZ she doesn't believe trans girls that haven't undergone gender reassignment surgery should be allowed to participate in girls' sports. "This is a question of fairness," she tells the outlet. "That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in schools. It just isn't fair and we have to protect girls' sports in our schools." When TMZ pushed Jenner for further comment, she told the journalist to "have a good day" and proceeded to get in her car.

As over half the country begins contemplating legislation that could ban trans people from participating in sports based on their gender identity, the statement is a hot topic –– especially considering her recent announcement that she'll be running for California Governor against Gavin Newsom. Newsom's already made his stance on the subject very clear, saying that he's for trans athletes being allowed to compete in sports as long as their hormone levels match those in the gender category they'll be playing with. As it stands, five states (Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Idaho) have already passed legislation banning trans athletes.

It's no surprise that Jenner is backing the GOP's stance on the subject. She later admitted she was blind-sided by the question but still doubled down on her comments via Twitter. "I didn't expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I'm clear about where I stand. It's an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls' sports in our schools," she wrote in her follow-up.

I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.https://t.co/YODLDQ3csP — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 1, 2021

Jenner's not alone in the race for governor. Another celebrity, actor Randy Quaid is reportedly "seriously considering" a bid for the office. "The prosecutorial corruption in California (esp Santa Barbara & the Bell scandal) is rampant; and I promise that if elected I will clean up the District Attorney Offices throughout the state," he tweeted.