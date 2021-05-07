Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at 'Ignorant A-Hole' Caitlyn Jenner for Homeless Comments

✖

Jimmy Kimmel didn't hold back on Caitlyn Jenner during Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, calling out the California gubernatorial candidate for her comments about the growing unhoused population in the state during her first candidate interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity. The I Am Cait star's interview from her personal airplane hanger has been criticized as being elitist, and Kimmel didn't hesitate to point out, "This is how well Caitlyn Jenner understands the plight of everyday Californians here in L.A.," before rolling the interview.

"My friends are leaving California," Jenner told Hannity. "My hangar, the guy across, he was packing up his hangar, and I said, ‘Where are you going?’ And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.’" Kimmel quipped of Jenner's complaint, "Ah, homeless people: can’t walk around them, can’t fly over them."

"Is it transphobic to call a trans person an ignorant a-hole?" Kimmel then asked the audience. "Or does calling that trans person an ignorant a-hole — even though she happens to be a trans person — show that we don’t discriminate against ignorant a-holes, no matter their gender orientation? It’s a tough one. I don’t know, I guess we’ll let the Internet decide tomorrow."

Jenner announced last month she would be throwing her hat in the ring to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will likely face a recall election in November. "California has been my home for nearly 50 years," she said in her announcement. "I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by the one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people."

Jenner's famous family has yet to come out publicly to support her, and TMZ reported last month the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family plans to stay far away from her political aspirations altogether, ruling out the possibility of any kind of endorsement on their behalf. Not only does the family reportedly not share the same political views as the Olympian, who is running as a Republican, the Kardashian-Jenner daughters allegedly don't want to enter the fray when it comes to Caitlyn's relationship with ex-wife Kris Jenner, which has been fraught since the release of the political candidate's post-divorce book.