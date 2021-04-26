Caitlyn Jenner's Run for California Governor Was Reportedly Not a Surprise for The Kardashian Family

✖

Caitlyn Jenner's announcement that she was running for governor of California came as no "big surprise" to the Kardashian-Jenner family, a source told Entertainment Tonight after the Olympian announced Friday she was throwing her hat in the ring. Jenner has "been vocal" about wanting to get involved in politics "for quite some time now," the source added, and while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family might "not be entirely aligned politically speaking," they want Jenner to "be happy and fulfilled."

Jenner announced Friday on social media she had filed the paperwork to officially launch a campaign against current Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election, running as a Republican. "I'm in!" she wrote on Twitter. "California is worth fighting for." Calling herself a "compassionate disrupter," the trans activist said she was the "only outsider" who could beat Newsom in an election in a statement posted to her campaign website.

"California has been my home for nearly 50 years," she wrote. "I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people."

The KUWTK family won't be heading on the campaign trail regardless of their overall support of Jenner's run, according to TMZ, who reported that the Kardashian-Jenner family had no plans to publicly support the campaign. The outlet reported that Jenner's family does not have the same political views, despite Kim Kardashian's work with former President Donald Trump, and added that the family doesn't want to get into any drama with Kris and Caitlyn, who had a falling out over the I Am Cait star's post-divorce book.

The two did appear to be repairing their relationship during the most recent season of KUWTK, when Kris offered Caitlyn advice about starting a YouTube channel. "It's a huge step forward for their relationship. There was a time that they weren't even talking, let alone helping and dealing with work stuff...I'm curious if they're gonna be able to have a normal, stable working relationship again," Scott Disick noted at the time.

"I'm just proud of my mom for reaching this place of growth where she can be super cordial with Caitlyn," Kim added. "Maybe if it's just baby steps, she doesn't have to put the whole thing aside, but she's able to communicate and start that little relationship-building."