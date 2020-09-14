Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She Heard About 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Ending in Media

✖

When news dropped last week that Keeping Up with the Kardashians would be coming to an end after 2021, there wasn’t a single person who didn’t read and react to the announcement. It does turn out, however, that there was member of the family who wasn’t even made aware of the decision to wrap things up: Caitlyn Jenner.

Jenner, who also shared that she remains hopeful her oldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, and ex Scott Disck can get back together, said no one informed her that the show would be coming to an end. “I heard it on the news,” she revealed on Australia’s The Morning Show. She admitted that she wasn’t surprised of the lack of communication, and she didn’t seem to take too much offense to it. Jenner stopped appearing as a regular on the show after Season 13 and has not been on since. In its place, Jenner starred in I Am Cait, which debuted in 2015 and aired for two seasons.

Continuing in that interview, Jenner called Keeping Up with the Kardashians “the greatest reality show in history.” She applauded the work her daughters throughout the series, calling their work “amazing” for all of the things that they done throughout both on and off camera. “Nothing lasts forever,” Jenner said. “... this one is by far done the best, I think, of any reality show in history.” In its run, the show has won a handful of notable awards, most recently being named Best Reality Show at E! People's Choice Awards in 2019, which also saw Kim Kardashian win for Reality TV Star.

News of the show’s final season was first shared by Kim before other members of the family and production began to comment on the matter. The mother of four said the decision to end things comes with “heavy hearts” after 14 years and 20 seasons of being front and center on television screens. She credited the show for launching her career and getting her to where she is at today. “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” Kardashian wrote in the statement.

The upcoming and 19th season will premiere on Sept. 17. The final chapter in the long-running reality show will air some time in 2021. Keeping Up with the Kardashians first debuted in 2007 and has been the flagship show for E! ever since its premiere.