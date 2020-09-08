'Keeping up With the Kardashians' Ending After Season 20, and Fans Are Shocked

After seasons worth of family antics, weddings, and plenty of drama, Keeping Up With the Kardashians will come to an end with Season 20. On Tuesday, Variety reported that the show will end after Season 20, which will air sometime in 2021. This decision was reportedly made by the Kardashian-Jenner family. Understandably, since the famous family has a ton of support on social media, their fans didn't waste any time in taking to Twitter in order to weigh in on the news about the E! series.

Kim Kardashian announced the news about the future of KUWTK on Instagram. Her post came alongside an image from the earlier days of the E! reality show, which premiered in 2007. “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,'” she wrote on Tuesday. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 8, 2020 at 2:34pm PDT

Given that the family has been a mainstay on reality television for over a decade, fans were understandably shocked to hear this news. In response to it, fans took to Twitter in order to share their feelings about KUWTK coming to an end.