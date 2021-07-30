Brody Jenner Calls Kaitlynn Carter's Pregnancy 'Hurtful'

✖

Brody Jenner was not happy about how he found out his ex Kaitlynn Carter is expecting her first child. Carter announced last month she and boyfriend Kristopher Brock are expecting their first child together earlier this month. During Wednesday's episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Jenner revealed that he only found out about the baby news through his other co-stars.

"Of course it's hurtful to see all of these other people that seem to know that she's pregnant and not me," Jenner told the camera, reports Entertainment Tonight. "A baby was such a big part of our relationship and talk in our relationship. I don't need to be the first one to know but I think I should be in the top 10."

Looks like this convo is ~*to be continued*~...#TheHills pic.twitter.com/N1oc4AnFgo — The Hills (@thehills) July 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Carter was shown telling her friends that it was difficult to tell Jenner. She called it a "big step" to share with anyone, adding that it "feels like one final nail in the coffin" of their relationship. Viewers will see more of the conversation play out in the Aug. 4 episode at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Carter and Jenner were in a long-term relationship, with Jenner proposing in 2016. They got married in Bali in 2018, but they later revealed that their marriage was never legalized in the U.S. They split in August 2019, just before Carter began a short-lived relationship with Miley Cyrus. "I feel like throughout the course of our breakup, there has been so much speculation about why we broke up," Carter said in an earlier episode of New Beginnings Season 2. "We've never talked about it publicly, other than, 'We weren't lining up. Things weren't right.'"

Carter announced her pregnancy on June 17, when she shared a photo from the Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection in Cabo, Mexico. The photo only showed Brock and Carter's shadows against a wall, highlighting Carter's baby bump. Since then, Carter has shared many more photos on Instagram that highlight her baby bump.

After the announcement, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Carter and Broke are "beyond excited" about her pregnancy. The trip to Mexico was planned as a babymoon, the source revealed. "They wanted to do something extra special just the two of them before they made the news public," the source said. “She is obsessed with the spa at Esperanza and wanted to spend a couple [of] days pampering herself."

During a stop on the Hillscast podcast last month, Carter said she began talking with Brock about starting a family early in their year-long relationship. Brock has a 6-year-old son from a previous relationship. "It's something that I wanted for so long, that when I found out that I was actually pregnant, I was really surprised, in a good way of course," she said of the moment she learned she is going to be a mother, reports PEOPLE. "It took me a while to really absorb it. I'm just really excited."