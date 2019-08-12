Meet Kaitlynn Carter: Everything You Need to Know About Miley Cyrus’ Rumored Flame

After Kaitlynn Carter was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus in Italy over the weekend following breakups for both women, fans are wondering about just who Carter is, aside from Brody Jenner‘s ex. The two split earlier this month after six years together and one year of marriage, though it turns out their ceremony in Bali was not legally binding.

Carter, 30, has been seen on The Hills: New Beginnings, where her relationship with Jenner was a storyline for the first season of the MTV reboot this summer. Carter is also a social media influencer who has a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of New Hampshire, according to her biography on her style blog Hey, Miss Carter which appears to be discontinued.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although the blog doesn’t appear to have been updated since 2018, Carter is quite active on Instagram, where she’s recently been sharing posts with Cyrus as well as her older sister Brandi Cyrus, who has also been documenting their “girls trip” to Italy. In one selfie, Carter and Miley pose in their swimsuits on a boat on Lake Como while Carter captioned it, “rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Aug 10, 2019 at 7:18pm PDT

In another shot, Carter and Miley posed with eyewear designer Bradley Kenneth and Pilates instructor Saul Choza. Carter also shared several shots with Miley on her Instagram Stories from the trip.

Carter and Miley were spotted cuddling and kissing in their swimsuits on Saturday, the same day that news broke about Miley’s separation from husband Liam Hemsworth following their December 2018 wedding. A representative for Cyrus confirmed the breakup Saturday.

Before Carter and Jenner’s relationship was on the rocks, the pair met at a party in 2013. “He was really honest about what he wanted, no messing around, and I found that really charming and refreshing,” Carter said, according to Heavy.com. “Pretty soon after we started dating, I thought it could be for life.” Earlier this summer, she wrote in an Instagram caption that Jenner was her “favorite person.”

However, the relationship wasn’t destined to last forever, as representatives for the former couple confirmed earlier this month. “Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the statement reads. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

Ahead of Carter’s vacation with the Cyrus sisters, she was spotted hanging out with Miley’s entourage in England while she headlined at Glastonbury Festival, as well as at the Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo this summer. It’s possible the two met through their exes, as both Jenner and Hemsworth are surfers who hang out in the same circle in Malibu, or it’s possible they met via Brandi after Carter recorded a podcast with her. Although Brandi’s co-host on the Your Favorite Things podcast is typically Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams, Carter filled in for him during an episode earlier this episode. It also looks like Carter and Brandi spent time together at Brandi’s house in Nashville after both women shared photos on giant inflatables in Brandi’s pool.

As for the relationship between Carter and Miley, a source told PEOPLE that they simply have some mutual friends and are “just having fun” together this summer as they vacation in Italy.

Meanwhile, Miley clapped back at an outspoken comment of Jenner’s on Instagram joking about holding hands with Hemsworth, who appears to be trying his best to stay out of the drama. He told the Daily Mail Australia that he doesn’t want to talk about it.

“You don’t understand what it’s like,” he told the outlet while he stepped out in Byron Beach, Australia. “I don’t want to talk about it, mate.”