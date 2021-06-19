'The Hills' Star and Miley Cyrus Ex Kaitlynn Carter Reveals First Pregnancy

✖

Kaitlynn Carter, who joined The Hills family in The Hills: New Beginnings, announced she and boyfriend Kristopher Brock are expecting their first child together. The two have been dating for just over a year. Carter, 32, was previously married to The Hills star Brody Jenner, and briefly dated Miley Cyrus in 2019.

On Thursday, Carter posted a photo of the couple at Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection in Cabo, Mexico, showing only their shadows and the outline of Carter's baby bump. She included only a heart emoji in the caption. The jewelry brand Saint Liz also posted a photo of Carter wearing its jewelry in Mexico, showing off her baby bump.

Carter and Brock are "beyond excited" about her pregnancy, a source told Entertainment Tonight. The "dream vacation" trip to Mexico was planned as a babymoon, the source said. "They wanted to do something extra special just the two of them before they made the news public," the source explained. “She is obsessed with the spa at Esperanza and wanted to spend a couple [of] days pampering herself."

The two only stayed at the resort for two nights earlier this week. "It was the perfect mix of romance and relaxation," the source said of their vacation. Another source said the two "looked so relaxed and you can tell they’re so in love. They were really affectionate and always smiling. She looks amazing! She was showing off her bump and she really is glowing."

Carter was previously in a long-term relationship with Jenner, who proposed to her in 2016. They married in Bali in 2018, but they revealed on The Hills: New Beginnings that they were never legally married in the U.S. They broke up in August 2019 after five years together. That same month, Carter was seen kissing Cyrus during a vacation. Cyrus then announced she and Liam Hemsworth were getting a divorce. Carter and Cyrus ended their relationship in September 2019.

Last month, Carter told Entertainment Tonight she was dating someone. "I'm not single now, no. I've been dating someone since early last year, well, I guess midway through last year," she explained at the time, hinting that her boyfriend might appear on New Beginnings. "We did film a little bit together. I'm not sure what will make the cut, but it's possible," she said.

The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV. In an episode earlier this season, Jenner and Carter said their split was for the best. "After we had our split, it was obviously tough for both of us. She got into a relationship with somebody and I didn't find out until I saw it in the press," Jenner explained. "But after some time had passed, I realized this is where our lives were going."