Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Reportedly ‘Broke up,’ But Remain ‘Friends’

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter reportedly broke up this weekend according to a report by PEOPLE, with the source noting that the two plan to remain friends. The couple began dating this summer when they vacationed in Italy. Photos of the now-former couple kissing surfaced on the same weekend Cyrus announced she and husband Liam Hemsworth were ending their marriage.

“Miley and Kaitlyn broke up. They’re still friends,” a source told PEOPLE late Saturday. “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated… but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After Cyrus announced her split from Hemsworth and Carter ended her relationship with Brody Jenner, the two were almost inseparable. The two were most recently seen out together in Los Angeles on Sept. 14. This week, they spent time together in New York City.

While in New York, the two were seen at Deryck Todd’s “Strut” party at ACME. A witness told Us Weekly Cyrus was “having a good time” and danced with Carter.

“[They were] stealing kisses and being cute. At one point, Miley and Kaitlynn were making out against a wall in full view of everyone,” the source told the magazine.

One insider told InTouch Weekly earlier this month that Cyrus and Carter were “genuinely in love” and Cyrus was “so happy.”

“You’d never know [Miley] was going through a divorce,” the source claimed. “She was acting like she didn’t have a care in the world.”

Back on Aug. 11, Cyrus’ representative released a statement announcing the end of her brief marriage to Hemsworth. The couple finally married in December 2018.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Just days before that statement, it was reported that Jenner and Carter ended their five-year relationship. It was thought that The Hills: New Beginnings stars were married, but the two never legally tied the knot in the U.S.

In his Sept. 3 interview with Cosmopolitan, The Hills‘ Spencer Pratt hinted that Carter and Cyrus were together longer than publicly believed.

“It’s tough for me to listen to Kaitlynn complain about people talking about her allegedly open relationship with Brody when we know she had a thing going with Miley,” Pratt said. “She already had something going on with her when these scenes were filming—maybe not physically, but definitely emotionally. No one’s judging you for whatever it is you and Brody do when he’s not sleeping in his car. We just don’t want people to lie about their lives.”

Photo credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images