Bristol Palin Reveals Tummy Tuck Scars: 'Worst Pain of My Life'

Bristol Palin is keeping it real about her plastic surgery journey. The former Teen Mom OG star, 30, took to Instagram Tuesday to show off the scars circling her hips from a tummy tuck she says she got back in 2018, reminding her followers not to compare themselves to other people they see on social media. Lifting up her sweatshirt to show off her toned stomach, Palin then pans the camera to show the large scar across her torso.

"Let's get reeeel for a sec. I post what I want y'all to see. From decent angles.. and not from insecurities/scars," Palin wrote on the video. "Here's something I don't share. ...Don't let this place have you comparing your own worth and stealing your joy." She added in the caption, "Way 222 easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to." The mother-of-three ended the video with the Bible verse Psalm 143:8, which reads, "Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I entrust my life."

The Dancing With the Stars alum's candid post got support from all over, including her mom, one-time vice presidential candidate and former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin, who commented, "Haha I love you!!!" Chelsea Houska, who previously starred on Teen Mom 2, added a number of fire emojis in her own comment. One of Palin's other followers noted, "This is one of the many reasons why I follow you. You ALWAYS keep it real."

Palin later answered fan questions about her plastic surgery on her Instagram Story, as noted by E! News before it expired, revealing her tummy tuck was done by the "incredible" Dr. Rose out of Corpus Christi, Texas. "It was done in early 2018," she continued. "I don't regret it. But recovery was, (without a doubt) the worst pain of my entire life."

The former reality star is mom to daughters Atlee, 4, and Sailor, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Dakota Meyers, and son Tripp, 12, whom she shares with ex Levi Johnston. Her split with Meyers was chronicled on her only season of Teen Mom OG before she announced in April 2019 she would not be returning for a second season, as the show "wasn't a fit" for her and "took away [her] peace." She continued, "[Money] doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction."