‘Teen Mom’ News: Bristol Palin Doubles Down on Quitting MTV Series

Bristol Palin is not holding back when it comes to why she is leaving Teen Mom OG after one season.

The reality star shocked viewers earlier this week when she announced she would be leaving the MTV series after only one season, and doubled down on her decision during an Instagram Q&A Wednesday.

When a fan asked the daughter of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin why she had been “let go” from Teen Mom, Bristol clarified spilling all the reasons she had to leave the show.

“‘let go’?…. I quit because it wasn’t me. I don’t have fluff and won’t stoop low to play games with MTV,” Palin responded.

“I hold myself to the highest standard and I wasn’t going to entertain craziness for [money], not worth my peace.”

Palin seemingly confirmed she was leaving Teen Mom OG Monday after months of publicly complaining about the way the show had portrayed her, specifically the way the show focused on her arguing with ex-husband Dakota Meyer rather than showing her raising her children and pursuing a new career in real estate.

“Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” she captioned a photo of her face from the show. “[Money] doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction.”

Palin added that she had no bad feelings toward co-stars Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd.

“I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!! xoxo, B,” she wrote at the end of her post.

Bristol’s announcement received love from some of her former co-stars, including Bookout and Floyd, the latter also joining the show at the same time as her.

“Will definitely miss working with [you] pretty girl!” Bookout wrote on the comments section of Palin’s post. “Definitely still have to get the boys together xoxo!”

“Yes absolutely!” Bristol replied to the play date invitation.

Floyd also commented, “Wishing you all the luck and blessings,” to which Palin responded, “Thanks boo, no more venting to you on Monday nights.”

Palin and Floyd joined the latest season of Teen Mom OG following the firing of former star Farrah Abraham.