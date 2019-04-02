Bristol Palin Announces Exit From ‘Teen Mom OG’: ‘It Took Away My Peace’

Bristol Palin is either done with Teen Mom OG or pulling off an epic April Fool’s Day prank.

After months expressing how unhappy she was with her portrayal on the MTV show, Palin announced Monday that she would be exiting the reality show.

“Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” she captioned a still of her face from the show. “[Money] doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction.”

The daughter of former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin made it clear she harbors no ill will for her co-stars Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd, concluding her announcement, “I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!! xoxo, B.”

The timing of the announcement struck many of her followers as suspicious, but Palin has been vocal throughout her first season on the reality show about being unhappy on the series.

Last week during a question and answer session with fans on Instagram, had a few telling answers to followers asking about Teen Mom.

To a fan who asked, “Will you stick with MTV after the way producers portrayed you?” Palin responded with a video of herself shaking her head no, while to another who asked “Do you love being on reality TV as a career?” she clapped back, “100 percent not my career.”

In December 2018, she took to social media with a serious rant about her time on the show, during which she was shown arguing more with ex-husband Dakota Meyer, with whom she shares, 2-year-old daughter Sailor and 1-year-old daughter Atlee, than raising her family or pursuing a career in real estate.

“If I cared what people thought of me, I wouldn’t be here today — let’s be real,” she wrote. “I’ve stood strong and held it down for my kids since day one. No matter how bad [Teen Mom] tries to portray my ‘life’…..my babies, my family, my close friends – they know the TRUTH. I’m a pretty great mom, work my a— off, show up, and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life.”

She continued, “[MTV] doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues. All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true.”

Palin slammed the show as “a continued disappointment with their inaccuracies and false narratives,” concluding, “Don’t believe everything you see on TV.”

We’ll have to wait until April 2 to see if her announcement sticks.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Bristol Palin