‘Teen Mom’ Alum Bristol Palin Splits From New Boyfriend Janson Moore After 1 Month of Dating

Former Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin and her boyfriend Janson Moore have called it quits after dating for just a month. The couple took their relationship Instagram official on Nov. 17, but the post showing the two together has since been deleted. Palin’s short-lived relationship with Moore was her first public relationship since breaking up with ex-husband Dakota Meyer.

Palin broke the news herself on her Instagram Story. She did a Q&A session with fans, and one asked her if she was dating anyone. Palin simply replied, “Noo,” reports E! News.

Another fan asked Palin for advice after their husband broke up with them. “My husband left me this year,” the fan wrote. “I don’t know how to pick back up and live. Advice?”

“I rely on my faith and God’s promises over my fam,” Palin wrote. “Know life isn’t over for you. You can wake up with a clean slate every single day, and you have an opportunity to rebuild your life in whatever direction you want. Lean into pain and use it as fuel to become better.”

Back on Nov. 17, Palin shared a photo of herself with Moore, a former Texas A&M quarterback, at the team’s game. Palin only included heart-eye emojis in her caption. Moore shared the same photo on his own Instagram page, adding a reference to the Bible passage James 1:17. Palin’s post has since been deleted.

The relationship appeared to have the seal of approval from Palin’s mother, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. “Okeyyyyy!” the former Vice Presidential candidate wrote.

Palin’s relationship with Moore followed her split from Meyer. The two filed for divorce in February 2018 and their struggles to co-parent daughters Sailor Grace and Atlee Bay was the subject of Palin’s one season on Teen Mom OG. Palin also has a son, 11-year-old Tripp, from her relationship with Levi Johnston.

Palin joined Teen Mom OG in 2018 as a replacement for Farrah Abraham. However, she chose to appear in just one season. She told fans she was not impressed with the money and how the show portrayed her.

“Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” Palin wrote in April 2019. “[Money] doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction.”

In a December 2018 post, she also blasted MTV for focusing on her arguments with Meyer instead of other aspects of her life.

“[MTV] doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues,” Palin wrote at the time. “All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true.”

Photo credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images