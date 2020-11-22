'Teen Mom' Alum Bristol Palin Showcases Fitness 'Transformation' With Tiger Print Look

✖

Former Teen Mom star Bristol Palin enjoys her new fit look a lot, dropping fresh photos for her followers on social media. The former reality star and daughter of former VP candidate Sarah Palin unveiled her sculpted abs a few weeks back, adding to it with a new view you can see over at The Blast.

In the latest post, Palin is wearing a grey sweater, tiger print skirt and thigh-high boots. If fierce wasn't in the vocabulary for her fans and followers, it is now. "Gonna pretend like my house is clean and it's not 127 degrees outside," Palin wrote over the selfie.

Palin's chiseled body reveal from earlier in November noted that she was down ten pounds and credited "cutting alcohol" and "tiny tweaks in diet" for the changes. Fans of the former Teen Mom have been supportive according to The Blast, posting encouragement and praise with her newer posts.

"You shouldn't be defined from that one moment in history anyway! On a similar note, just BC a young woman gets pregnant at a young age doesn't mean her life Is over or she will never accomplish anything. You are one of those examples of being a young mother yet still accomplishing great things in her life!" one fan wrote in her Instagram comments.

Palin left Teen Mom in 2019, claiming her role on the reality series "took away my peace" and made her a target in the public eye. "Teen Mom OG wasn't a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly - my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford," Palin captioned a post of her on the show at the time. "[Money] doesn't impress me, I don't entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction. I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!!"

Her former Teen Mom castmates, including Farrah Abraham, the Teen Mom she replaced, weighed in after the announcement was made. Palin had been a vocal critic of her role on the show before her exit, calling out the show in December 2018 for not being truthful with her story.

"[MTV] doesn't want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don't want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real-life issues," Palin said at the time. "All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it's simply not true."

Palin is clearly living the life she wants at the moment and the exit truly seems to have shown benefit. Will there ever be another view into her world on television? That remains to be seen.