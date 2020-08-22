Bravo Removes 'Southern Charm' Episodes Featuring 'Racially Charged Moments' From Reruns, Streaming

Bravo pulled four episodes of Southern Charm from its video-on-demand services due to racially charged moments in them. Three have been put back up on BravoTV.com and the Bravo app, while a fourth will be brought back after a plantation scene is removed. Bravo confirmed to Variety that the episodes were removed after TikTok user @thetalkofshame noticed the episodes were missing last week.

Back on Aug. 11, @thetalkofshame posted three videos, pointing out that the second episode of Southern Charm's first season was missing on all of Bravo's on-demand services. The episode showed former cast member Thomas Ravenel having lunch with his father, former U.S. Rep. Arthur Ravenel Jr. During the meal, Arthur told his son he wanted the $5 bill removed because of Abraham Lincoln's image and smiled at the camera. The next day, @thetalkofshame noticed Season 3 Episode 1, Season 4 Episode 1, and Season 4 Episode 8 were also removed.

If Bravo is going to start removing problematic episodes, they might as well just remove the whole show. This show is just one big problematic episode #SouthernCharm #BravoTV pic.twitter.com/PfSKQTbQ3z — The Bravo Mess (@TheBravoMess) August 17, 2020

In the Season 3 premiere, Kathryn Dennis is seen giving a friend a tour of the family plantation and she shows her friend the slave cemetery on the property, reports Entertainment Tonight. The scene will be removed when the episode is put back up on Bravo's streaming platforms. "Is it the casual reference to you living on a plantation on top of a slave cemetery, before you sit down to drink mint juleps with your friend?" @thetalkofshame said when she shared the scene on her TikTok page. "Is it that every plantation really is just a giant slave cemetery?"

Southern Charm debuted in March 2014 on Bravo and focuses on socialites living in Charleston, South Carolina. The series' sixth season finished in August 2019. Filming on Season 7 was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thomas Ravenel left the show in 2018 after he was arrested for assault and battery. The show's main stars are Craig Conover, Cameron Eubanks, Shep Rose, Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, Austen Kroll, Chelsea Meissner, Eliza Limehouse, and Naomie Olindo.

This is the latest move from Bravo since the Black Lives Matter protests against racism inspired media companies to reexamine its programming. In June, the network fired Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute after former castmember Faith Stowers said the two reported her for a crime she had nothing to do with. Below Deck Mediterranean star Peter Hunzkier was also fired for a racist Instagram post in June.