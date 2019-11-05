‘Southern Charm’: Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel Reach Custody Agreement After Messy Legal Battle

After a lengthy and messy custody battle, Southern Charm stars Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel have finally come to an agreement regarding the two children they share. On Monday, PEOPLE reported that the two reality stars came to an agreement last week and will now share joint legal and physical custody of their kids, Kensington, 5, and Saint, 3. According to court documents obtained by All About The Tea, Ravenel is still the “primary custodian” of the two children.

As the documents detailed, “[Ravenel] shall have a duty to consult with [Dennis] on all major decisions involving the children, including, but not limited to, the children’s education, extra-curricular activities, religious training, non-emergency healthcare and general welfare.” They went on to clarify the agreement, adding, “If after discussion the parties are unable to come to an agreement on an issue concerning the minor children, [Ravenel] has final decision-making authority.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While their current custody agreement dictates a 36/64 split for Dennis and Ravenel, respectively, come Summer 2020, the parents will share 50/50 of Kensington and Saint. This recent court ruling also laid out some more ground rules, including one that ties back to Dennis and Ravenel’s Southern Charm roots (Dennis is currently on the Bravo program, her ex is not). The documents stated that their agreement “specifically prohibits either parent from granting the children permission to watch any episode or reunion show of Southern Charm. This restraint expires on each child’s 13 birthday.” This new ruling about the former couple’s parental responsibilities comes about three months after a judge granted them temporary joint custody of their children back in August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on May 23, 2019 at 5:37pm PDT

Both Dennis and Ravenel have been involved in their fair share of legal drama over the past few years. Their latest custody battle began in 2016, when the mom-of-two lost full custody of her children after testing positive for marijuana. She subsequently entered rehab and her ex, Ravenel, was awarded full custody. Then, in October 2018, Dennis filed documents to attain full custody of her children once again after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree in late September 2018.

In regards to Ravenel’s recent legal troubles, he pled guilty to third degree assault and battery in September, again per PEOPLE. As a result, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail that was then suspended to a $500 fine and probation. He also reached a $125,000 settlement with his accuser, a former nanny for his children who accused him of rape, in October. $45,000 of that settlement reportedly went to her legal fees and $80,000 went to a local nonprofit benefiting survivors of sexual violence.