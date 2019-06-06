‘Southern Charm’ Star Eliza Limehouse Reveals She ‘Cheated Death’ in Private Plane Crash

Southern Charm star Eliza Limehouse is grateful to be alive after a harrowing incident in which several friends died in a plane crash. The Bravo TV personality spoke candidly about the incident during a recent episode of the show.

Limehouse, 23, said her brush with death “is the weirdest feeling I’ve ever felt.” In a confessional interview, she recalled a 2018 trip to the Bahamas with a then-boyfriend and friends. Limehouse and her beau had to cancel at the last minute, as he forgot his passport at home. They were due to head to the island on a small, chartered plane.

“We were going on his friend’s private plane,” she recalled. “We were on the way there, but he forgot his passport.”

The couple told their friends to go on without them, and headed for home. Limehouse admitted she was “ticked” initially, but realized a few hours later how fortunate she’d been.

“Later in the day, he was like ‘The plane crashed. It’s gone,’” she shared with viewers.

The Post and Courier reported that the plane, which was carrying five people, disappeared off the coast of Charleston shortly after take off. Those on board the plane issued an in-flight emergency to air traffic controllers before the plane fell off the radar. After a three-day search, neither the plane nor its passengers could be found.

Limehouse said on Wednesday’s episode of Southern Charm incidents like that help one “appreciate your life one million times more.” She added that it’s helped her focus on who she surrounds herself with, and what kind of friend she is.

“It also has made me really think about the people I surround myself with. If I die today, I want to have good relationships with everyone,” she shared.

Limehouse is one of the newer additions to the Southern Charm Season 6 cast. She grew up in Charleston, and is known because of her ties to father Chip Limehouse. In 2016, Chip and wife Susan Limehouse divorced after is came to light that he cheated on her and had a child out of wedlock with another woman.

It appears, however, the being on the show hasn’t been exactly what Eliza expected. She told PEOPLE the experience “was pretty terrible,” actually.

“I didn’t feel welcome at all. I get this kind of freshman/senior mentality from them. Like, I’m significantly younger than everybody, so I definitely felt like I was the ‘kick the cat,’” Eliza said.

She’s not too worried about it, though. Eliza told PEOPLE her family has been through the ringer, and she’s not afraid to air that drama, or any other, out on reality TV.

“Look, my family has already been all over the media, good and bad. We’ve been through all kinds of chaos. Why not put cameras on it?” she said. “I’m already used to locally having to deal with chaos. What does it make a difference if the rest of the nation knows my business?”

“If I don’t talk about it, people will talk about it behind my back, and that hurts worse than just owning it,” Eliza continued. “So I might as well. No matter what our family goes through, we’re going to be there for each other — hell or high water. It has been nicer now to get it out with my own words.”

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.