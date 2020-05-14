'Southern Charm' Star Cameran Eubanks Slams Rumors About Her Husband as She Exits the Show

Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks is slamming rumors of her husband's infidelity after announcing she would be leaving the Bravo show behind after six seasons. Wednesday, Eubanks took to Instagram with a lengthy note after an article published earlier that day by AllAboutTheTea.com alleged her husband since 2014, Jason Wimberly, had been having a two-year affair behind her back.

"It has come to my attention that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles being written... some of which pertain to my marriage," Eubanks, who is mom to 2-year-old daughter Palmer, began her note. "While upsetting, it sadly doesn't surprise me as this is what reality television has come to nowadays and a large reason why I kept my marriage off the air. You must protect what is sacred to you. Some things aren’t worth a big paycheck."

Eubanks said of the report her exit was because she was "devastated" by news of the affair and attempting to handle things off camera, "What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know, is being falsely dragged into this. It disgusts me. He always supported me filming the show even though he wanted no part of the spotlight."

She continued of her social media reveal Tuesday that she would not be returning for a seventh season: "My decision was made and given to Bravo months ago and had absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage. Please disregard any fabricated rumor. It’s a ploy for ratings and that’s it."

Eubanks first appeared on reality television on The Real World: San Diego back in 2004, and stressed she understands that rumors and speculation about one's personal life is part of the game, but is no longer willing to accept it as part of her life specifically. "I can’t get too upset though because this is what you sign up for when you put your life on reality TV…and why I’m getting out of it now," she wrote. "Drama is needed to stay relevant on reality television and sadly false rumors about others are sometimes created. Make of that what you will and consider the source."

As for her choice to leave behind Southern Charm and her fellow castmates Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis and Austen Kroll, Eubanks wrote, "Now I absolutely know I was smart to leave the party early. My gut has never failed me."