Former ‘Big Brother’ Winner Must Pay Large Sum to Former Reality Ally After Stalking Conviction

The stalking case involving former Big Brother stars Mike "Boogie" Malin and Dr. Will Kirby has come to an end with Malin being ordered to pay Kirby thousands of dollars in restitution. Malin, 50, was arrested in August 2019 for allegedly stalking Kirby. He originally pleaded not guilty, but later changed his plea to no contest. In June, he was found guilty of felony stalking.

Malin was also ordered to pay Kirby $23,219 plus 10% interest during a court hearing Friday, reports TMZ. He also has to pay Kirby's attorney $20,745. Malin was sentenced to two years of probation during an April court appearance. He was also required to spend three days in a Los Angeles County jail, pay $70 in fees and serve 30 days in a residential treatment program. Malin was also ordered to pay $300 in restitution to the court, complete 160 hours of community service, submit his DNA to the criminal database and give up any firearms he might own.

Mike "Boogie" Malin (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Kirby got a restraining order against Malin in September 2019 that barred Malin from coming near the fan-favorite star, his family, and his LaserAway clinics for a decade. "On behalf of Dr. Kirby, we are grateful to the criminal justice system for holding Mr. Malin accountable for his actions," Kirby's attorney said in a statement to Us Weekly in June. "The crime of stalking is often underreported. There is absolutely no shame in asking for help and reporting troubling behavior. Dr. Kirby respectfully asks for privacy for he and family at this time."

Kirby, 48, won Big Brother Season 2 in 2001 and later appeared on Big Brother Season 7, the season Malin won, in 2006. Malin also appeared in Big Brother Season 2 and Big Brother Season 14 in 2012. Malin has had several run-ins with the law, including a 2011 embezzlement lawsuit that ended with him being ordered to pay $800,000. In August 2020, Malin was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Las Vegas. He was also charged with having an open alcohol container and unlawfully texting. He was released on his own recognizance

In June 2020, Malin was criticized for racist remarks during an appearance on the SurvivorNSFW podcast. During his appearance on Johnny Fairplay's podcast, he said Big Brother Season 20 stars Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans are "like what the two African-Americans are trying to be." He also suggested the show would "end up with some bad people on there" because of CBS' recent push to add diversity to the series. Malin's comments were widely condemned and Fairplay deleted the episode, reports Us Weekly.