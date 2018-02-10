Former ‘Big Brother’ Winners Share Who They Think Will Win ‘Celebrity’ Edition

Former Big Brother winners are giving the Celebrity edition contestants their stamp of approval.

Former winners Ian Terry, Derrick Levasseur, Nicole Franzel, Josh Martinez stopped by Friday night’s edition of Celebrity Big Brother to share their thoughts on the game, as well as to give their pick for which celebrity contestant will win it all.

“Being that these people arena the public eye, I’m surprised at how quickly they’ve forgotten that there’s cameras around and how fast-paced this game is going,” Levasseur said.

“Omarosa, the fact that she already, I thought there’d be an NDA or something but clearly there isn’t, that’s better for us,” he continued commenting on Omarosa talking about the Trump White House so quickly.

Franzel commented that despite Shannon Elizabeth is one of her favorites so far, she think she may be boasting and showing her skills too early in the game.

With the women running the game so far, the winners agreed the men have to step it up.

After the discussion, Julie Chen asked each of the winners who they thought had what it took to take home the grand prize.

Terry went with Big Time Rush star James Maslow — if he survives the first elimination. However he says he’s rooting for television personality Ross Mathews to win it all.

Levasseur says he’s rooting for Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur. Franzel said that despite wanting Elizabeth to beat the game, she believes Jaret Winokur will take the gold since she’s playing more of a quiet game so far.

Martinez said he was rooting for Shannon but now that she painted a huge target on her bag, he’s changed his pick to Mathews.

In addition to Elizabeth, Maslow, Jaret Winokur and Mathews, Mark McGrath, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Chuck Liddell, Brandi Glanville, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Metta World Peace, Omarosa Manigault, Ross Mathews and Shannon Elizabeth will compete for the grand prize of $250,000.

Celebrity Big Brother airs almost nightly for the next two weeks on CBS.