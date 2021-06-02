'Big Brother' Star Found Guilty of Felony Stalking

✖

Former Big Brother Season 7 winner Mike "Boogie" Malin has been found guilty of felony stalking, Us Weekly reports, after being arrested in August 2019 and charged with stalking former co-star Dr. Will Kirby. The reality personality, 50, initially pleaded not guilty to the charge against him, but reportedly withdrew his original plea to no contest as part of a deal, waiving his right to a trial.

Malin was sentenced to two years of probation during an April court appearance, which will require him to spend three days in a Los Angeles County jail, pay a total of $70 in fees and serve 30 days in a residential treatment program pre-selected to him. Malin is also required to pay $300 in restitution to the court and cooperate with the terms of his probation. He must also make restitution to Kirby in an amount determined at a future hearing. Malin will also be required to complete 160 hours of community service, enter his DNA into the criminal database, and is ordered to relinquish any firearms he might own.

Kirby, who became a fan-favorite winner in Season 2 of the CBS reality show, was granted a restraining order against Malin in September 2019, keeping Malin from coming near him, his family or any of his LaserAway clinics for 10 years. After news of the sentencing broke Wednesday, Kirby's rep issued a statement to Us Weekly: "On behalf of Dr. Kirby, we are grateful to the criminal justice system for holding Mr. Malin accountable for his actions. The crime of stalking is often underreported. There is absolutely no shame in asking for help and reporting troubling behavior." The statement concluded, "Dr. Kirby respectfully asks for privacy for he and family at this time."

Malin has had a number of run-ins with the law over the years, including in 2011, when he was sued for embezzlement and later ordered to pay $800,000. In August 2020, Malin was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Las Vegas and was charged with possession of a drug without a prescription, having an open alcohol container and unlawfully texting before being released on his own recognizance, Us Weekly reported at the time. The case is still pending after an October 2020 hearing, in which the Clark County district attorney asked for a 180-day extension to decide whether criminal charges would be pursued.