'Big Brother' Winner Mike 'Boogie' Malin Arrested for DUI, Drug Possession

Former Big Brother winner Mike "Boogie" Malin was arrested this summer on allegations of driving under the influence, possession of a drug without a prescription, having an open alcohol container and unlawfully texting, Us Weekly reported Thursday. According to court documents, the former reality star was pulled over while driving to Las Vegas and taken into custody on Aug. 10 for the various misdemeanors.

Malin was cited and then released at the time. Still, during an October hearing, the Clark County District Attorney's Office reportedly requested a 180-day extension to decide if it will pursue criminal charges. A status check hearing set for February 2021, court officials confirmed to the outlet.

This isn't the first time Malin has found himself in trouble with the law. In 2007, the restaurateur was arrested for allegedly assaulting a waitress at a sports bar, then in 2011, he was sued for embezzlement and ordered to pay back $800,000. In August 2019, he was arrested and charged with stalking former Big Brother co-star Dr. Will Kirby, to which he pleaded not guilty. Kirby was granted a restraining order in September 2019, and the case remains pending.

Malin is best known for winning Season 7 of Big Brother but has been criticized for his spotty past, including racially insensitive comments earlier this year on the SurvivorNSFW podcast episode, hosted by Survivor alum Jonny Fairplay. On June 17, Fairplay announced he was deleting the episode with Malin due to the comments he made about Big Brother's all-star season and rumors that Season 20’s Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans would be making their return to the Big Brother house.

"They’ve [Tyler and Angela] done a good job in today’s world of the couple doing the social media. They’re like what the two African-Americans are trying to be," Malin said, as per Us Weekly. "What are their names? [Bayleigh Dayton] and, [Chris "Swaggy C" Williams] right. They’re trying to do this whole Jay-Z and Beyoncé thing but without the talent and without any good performance on their season."

He later came down on CBS' push for diversity on the reality show, adding, "I mean there’s a whole new wave and it’ll be interesting. I think they’ll probably end up with some bad people on there because there’s going to be such a push for diversity. Hey, is that my indoor voice? Whoops."

