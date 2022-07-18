'Big Brother 24' Eviction Episode Moved Due to January 6 Hearings

Big Brother 24 is set to go another Thursday without an eviction. It was recently announced that Big Brother will not air on Thursday this week due to the Jan. 6 hearings. Since the public hearing will air on primetime, CBS has had to move some things in its schedule around.

Deadline reported that CBS has moved Big Brother's Thursday eviction episode to Friday. The episode will now air on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The hearing has also prompted CBS to air a special one-time showing of the Paramount+ series Blood + Treasure. The Season 2 premiere of Blood + Treasure will air after Big Brother's eviction episode.

CBS PROGRAM ADVISORY: @CBSNews Coverage of the House Select Committee's Public Hearing on Jan. 6 will air Thur. 7/21 @ 8pmET. The eviction episode of @CBSBigBrother will move to Fri. 7/22 @ 8pmET/PT & season 2 of SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION will now premiere Fri. 7/29 @ 8pmET/PT — CBS Tweet (@CBSTweet) July 18, 2022

As of right now, it's unclear whether Big Brother will pre-tape the eviction on Thursday and air it on the following day or whether the episode will air live on Friday. But, what is clear is that this means that this will mark the second Thursday in a row without an eviction taking place. Big Brother was supposed to hold its first eviction of the season on Thursday. However, due to the fact that one of the houseguests, Paloma Aguilar, left the game for "personal issues," the eviction was canceled altogether.

Paloma was a part of the show's Backstage Boss twist alongside Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes. As host Julie Chen Moonves explained, one of those three houseguests was due to compete against one of the Head of Household's two nominees, Taylor Hale and Terrance Higgins, by the end of the episode. The winner of that competition would have been allowed to stay in the game while the other would have been sent home. Since Paloma was involved in the Backstage Boss twist, this situation did not end up happening and no one went home.

Paloma was one of the houseguests who was criticized for her treatment of fellow competitor, Taylor. Almost as soon as Season 24 began, Taylor, a Black woman, was targeted by the other houseguests, several of whom have voiced microaggressions and negative comments about her on the Big Brother live feeds. The treatment of Taylor in the house prompted many former Big Brother contestants to speak out including Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather, who was a member of the historic Cookout alliance and the first Black winner in the show's history.

"The treatment of Taylor in #BB24 is a prime example of why The Cookout was formed," Prather wrote. "Members of the black community (especially black women) and other people of color stand no chance in the Big Brother House due to perpetuation of micro-aggressions and unconscious biases which plague our society." He added that "change is a MUST!" when it comes to the show, adding, "Until then, I know my fellow Michigander [Hale] will keep her head high and stand tall like the Queen that she is."