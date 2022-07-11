'Big Brother' Alumni Slam 'Reprehensible' Treatment of Taylor on BB24

The 24th season of Big Brother only recently kicked off, but it's already sparking controversy. This time around, the situation concerns Taylor Hale, a personal stylist from Michigan who has quickly become a target in the house. As fans have been able to view on the 24/7 live feeds, several other contestants have voiced microaggressions and ignorant comments aimed toward Hale, a Black woman. The ordeal has led many former Big Brother contestants to speak out about the sad situation, per Us Weekly.

Ever since the season began on Wednesday, Hale has been the talk of the town amongst her fellow houseguests. But, unfortunately, they haven't had many kind things to say about her. Not only have the contestants disparaged her character (for reasons fans are still trying to understand), many have implied that she is aggressive, an ugly stereotype that Black women are often labeled with.

Pooch is treating Daniel‘a HOH like it’s his HOH. And I hate that he keeps perpetuating this narrative that Taylor is going to blow up if she hits the block when she hasn’t shown that at all. #BB24 — Mari 💋 (@MariTalks2Much) July 8, 2022

Additionally, as the first Head of Household, Daniel Durston, has been mulling who to put up on the block, other houseguests have suggested Hale. But, they have claimed that she will "blow up" if she is nominated. Amid all of this, Hale has been seen crying on the live feeds as she becomes increasingly ostracised by her fellow houseguests. As the poor behavior in the house rages on, Big Brother alumni are speaking out about the matter. Xavier Prather, who won Big Brother 23 and was a part of the historic Cookout alliance, released a lengthy statement on Sunday in which he addressed the situation with Hale and acknowledged why forming the Cookout was such a necessary game move.

"The treatment of Taylor in #BB24 is a prime example of why The Cookout was formed," Prather wrote. "Members of the black community (especially black women) and other people of color stand no chance in the Big Brother House due to perpetuation of micro-aggressions and unconscious biases which plague our society." He went on to write that "change is a MUST!" when it comes to the show, adding, "Until then, I know my fellow Michigander [Hale] will keep her head high and stand tall like the Queen that she is."

Prather's Cookout allies — Derek Frazier, Tiffany Mitchell, Azah Awasum, and Hannah Chaddha — have also taken to social media to share their thoughts on the situation. Aside from those who appeared on Big Brother 23, past houseguests including Janelle Pierzina, James Rhine, and Kemi Fakunle, shared statements on what's been happening to Hale in the Big Brother house. The situation has become so serious that several fans are choosing to boycott the season and others are urging the show's production to step in. Rightfully so, fans are devastated that a situation like this could happen again to another Black houseguest, as this has happened too many times in Big Brother's past. Now, it's an issue that they, unfortunately, have to deal with in the present.