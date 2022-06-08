'Big Brother' Cookout Members Cast on 'The Challenge: USA'

✖

Get ready to see your favorite contestants from Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Love Island like never before. Several of the former contestants who appeared on those programs are making their way over to The Challenge: USA, a spinoff of MTV's The Challenge, per Deadline. In advance of the July 6 premiere, The Challenge: USA shared who will be competing on the show, and the cast includes more than a few members of Big Brother's historic Cookout alliance.

On the heels of the Cookout's success on Big Brother 23, members of the alliance will be trying their hands at The Challenge: USA. Xavier Prather, the winner of Big Brother 23 and the first Black contestant to win the show, is set to compete alongside alliance members Azah Awasum, Tiffany Mitchell, and Kyland Young. Big Brother 23 contestants Alyssa Lopez and Derek Xiao, who weren't in the Cookout alliance, will also be giving it their all in the new spinoff.

They aren't the only Big Brother players who are going to be giving The Challenge: USA a shot. Angela Rummans, who competed on Big Brother 20, and Enzo Palumbo, who was on both Big Brother 12 and Big Brother 22, are going to compete. Of course, they'll be facing some stiff competition from those on Survivor, Love Island, and The Amazing Race. There are even few Survivor winners are in the mix, including Ben Driebergen (Survivor 35, 40), Sarah Lacina (Survivor 28, 34, 40), and Tyson Apostol (Survivor 18, 20, 27, 40).

Love Island may not be on CBS anymore, but the show's alumni will still be making their way to The Challenge: USA. Former Love Islanders include Justine Ndiba and Cely Vasquez from Love Island Season 2 and Shannon St. Clair and Cashay Proudfoot from Love Island Season 3. You can't forget The Amazing Race, which will feature three alumni on the show — James Wallington (The Amazing Race 32), Cayla Platt (The Amazing Race 33), and Leo Temory (The Amazing Race 23, 24, 31).

The competitors will be attempting to secure the $500,000 grand prize. Additionally, if they win The Challenge: USA, they'll earn a spot on The Challenge: Global Championship (working title), where they will face the winners of The Challenge spinoffs from the United Kingdom, Australia, and Argentina. The Challenge: USA will premiere on July 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET after the 24th season of Big Brother.