'Big Brother 24': Houseguest Unexpectedly Exits the Game Early After Tumultuous Week

Big Brother Season 24 was dealt a major twist ahead of Thursday's live eviction episode, as houseguest Paloma Aguilar left the game due to "personal issues," host Julie Chen Moonves announced. Big Brother fans watching the live feeds had been concerned for Aguilar for days as she struggled to sleep and began making references to being in some kind of "simulation" that she needed to escape.

Wednesday, fans noticed that the 22-year-old couldn't be seen in the live feeds, and rumors began to swirl that she had left the game. Aguilar previously came under fire by fans for her treatment of fellow houseguest Taylor Hale, whom she called a "lying b-h" during Wednesday's episode. "Bro, I've tried to be compassionate toward her," she told fellow houseguests. "She's such a b-h to me. She has not talked game to any of the girls."

"She can be a snake in the garden. She will stab you from the back and make you a turkey club sandwich, OK?" she added later in the episode. "I see it. I'm a girls' girl and I love strong women. We play a similar game but I'm playing it better." These comments, as well as others from throughout the house branding Hale "aggressive," prompted outrage online and a response from several Big Brother alum, including members of Season 23's historic Cookout alliance.

"Members of the black community (especially black women) and other people of color stand no chance in the Big Brother House due to perpetuation of micro-aggressions and unconscious biases which plague our society," winner Xavier Prather wrote on Twitter. "I acknowledge my shortcomings during my time on Big Brother and can't help but feel partially responsible for some of the reprehensible behavior I see being exhibited by current houseguests who consider me one of their 'favorites.' For that, I'd like to apologize for being an accessory to any ongoing issues." He went on to write that "change is a MUST!" when it comes to the show, adding, "Until then, I know my fellow Michigander [Hale] will keep her head high and stand tall like the Queen that she is."

Hale's exit from the show looked imminent prior to Aguilar's exit, as she sat on the block next to Terrance Higgins and was the main target for the house. Aguilar, Brittany Hoopes and Alyssa Snider all had a chance of being evicted as well due to the Backstage Boss twist, but both the eviction and the twist were ultimately canceled during Thursday's show due to Aguilar's exit.