Bam Margera Lashes out at ‘Jackass’ Again With Blame for Addiction Battles

Jackass star Bam Margera is calling out his former co-stars again, this time throwing some blame on them for his addiction issues. According to legal documents (as part of Margera’s suit against the film for his wrongful termination) obtained by The Blast, the reality TV alum claims that he didn’t have any issues with substance abuse or an addiction to various medications like Adderall or narcotic pain killers until he started doing stunts with his other cast members for the TV show and movies.

“I did not have any issues with addiction and drug use until I began my involvement…with the Jackass franchise. It was not until then that I became dependent on Adderall and pain medications to maintain the focus needed to satisfy the production schedule of Defendants for my various television and motion picture projects and to manage the pain associated with the injuries I suffered performing the stunts in those productions,” Bam wrote.

He goes on to share that while he may be the only one speaking out at the moment, he’s not the only person he says who’s dealt with these substance abuse problems stemming from the show. “I am informed and aware that my fellow castmates have publicly and privately detailed their own challenges with addiction. I do not share those details here, as that is personal to them, notwithstanding my personal observations and knowledge,” he says. He continued, talking about his mental health issues. “As to me, I suffer from bipolar disorder and attention deficit disorder. I have taken prescription Adderall for more than the past 10 years. I also have a history of anxiety, disordered eating, and began abusing alcohol in my 20s. In 2009, at 30 years old, I entered a rehabilitation facility for the first time,” he said.

Margera was fired from the production of Jackass 4 earlier this year after failing a required drug test for the film. Since the development, he’s made several disparaging comments regarding several of his former friends. His former co-star Steve-O responded to the lawsuit confirming telling TMZ that the delay in the film’s release doesn’t have anything to do with Margera’s complaints. “I tell you this man, I love Bam. I have no idea how he managed to get anybody to file a lawsuit,” Steve-O said. “I’ve read it, and it’s just absurd. I mean it’s literally absurd… I shouldn’t even say what I said, but I can tell you that the lawsuit is absurd.”