Bam Margera’s Wife Files for Custody of Son Amid Rumors of Impending Divorce

Former Jackass star Bam Margera could lose custody of his 3-year-old son, although his wife, Nicole Boyd, has not filed for divorce. On Wednesday, Boyd filed for custody of their son Phoenix Wolf, asking the court to only grant Margera supervised visitation rights. Boyd and Margera have been married since October 2013.

Boyd filed for full custody of Phoenix in Los Angeles court Wednesday, reports TMZ. She would allow Margera, 41, to visit Phoenix, but only with a supervisor whom he can pick, but must be approved by Boyd. She did not list a specific reason for filing the document, but Margera’s recent public struggles may have played a role. She also did not file for divorce, so the two are still married.

“I request that visitation (parenting time) be supervised for the following persons, with the following restrictions,” the documents read, reports The Blast. The supervised visits should be “with a professional monitor to be selected by Respondent, but approved by Petitioner‚ at Respondent’s sole expense,” the documents note. Boyd also asked that all of Margera’s visits with Phoeix happen in Los Angeles.

Margera, who has struggled with alcoholism and drug abuse, has been publicly feuding with his former Jackass co-stars after he was fired from the fourth Jackass movie, Jackass Forever. In August, Margera filed a lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Tremaine, Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment, and Gorilla Flicks. Margera claimed that Knoxville, Jonze, and Tremaine forced him to sign a “wellness agreement” when he was in rehab in 2019 in order to participate in Jackass 4. He claimed he had to sign before he could have an attorney read it. The agreement forced him to take regular drug and alcohol tests, as well as prescription drugs, Margera claimed.

Margerea was fired, and he claimed this was because he tested positive in a drug test. He claimed he tested positive for Adderall, a medication he had a prescription for. The former reality star claimed he faced “inhumane” and “discriminatory” treatment from Paramount and his former Jackass co-stars, even comparing the situation to Britney Spears’ conservatorship. Aside from the lawsuit, Margera repeatedly complained about his former co-stars publicly for months, leading to Tremaine getting a three-year restraining order against him.

Earlier this week, Jackass star Steve-O told TMZ that Jackass Forever‘s delay had nothing to do with Margera’s situation. It was only delayed again because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I tell you this man, I love Bam. I have no idea how he managed to get anybody to file a lawsuit,” Steve-O said. “I’ve read it, and it’s just absurd. I mean it’s literally absurd… I shouldn’t even say what I said, but I can tell you that the lawsuit is absurd.” Jackass Forever opens on Feb. 4, 2022.