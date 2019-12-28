‘Bachelorette’ Alum Dean Unglert Shares TMI Update Following ‘Nasty’ Accident

Dean Unglert got rather personal when discussing his recent accident in Switzerland. The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum had gotten into a skiing accident while visiting the Swiss Alps over the holidays, which he shared on Instagram. As noted by Life and Style Magazine, the reality star has taken to Twitter to share a frank detail about his recovery a few days later.

no one: not a single soul: me: i just pooped for the first time in 83 hours!! 🙌🏼🙏🏼 — Dean Michael Unglert (@deanie_babies) December 26, 2019

Fans of Unglert were quick to throw their support behind him, while a number of others also shared similar stories of their own. “It took [me] nine days after I had my first child. NINE DAYS,” wrote one user. “I really feel this cause I had surgery last week and let me just say. It’s a glorious moment,” added another. Still another fan admitted that he “took a picture of my first poop to my friends on Snapchat I was so excited,” to which Unglert replied he’d have done the same “if I remembered my Snapchat password.”

After his initial accident, Unglert said it took “about an hour to flag someone down, adding that he’d “be celebrating [Christmas] in a hospital bed this year.”

Unglert has a long history with The Bachelorette and its various reality TV spinoffs. He got his start in the 13th season of The Bachelorette, then returned for the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise. He also showed up in The Bachelor Winter Games before coming back for the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Despite having formed a relationship with fellow Bachelorette alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Unglert said back in January that the romances depicted on the array of TV shows were not “real.”

“Maybe you’ve got some marriages and some kids and those ones are real, but every one of them’s fake and contrived and I’m not into that,” Unglert revealed. “Granted, there are some that are real, like those ones I guess, but boyfriend-girlfriend relationships, every single one of them is fake.”

During The Bachelor Winter Games, Unglert had briefly entered into a relationship with another contestant Leslie Murphy, which he also addressed.

“I have trust issues when it comes to a lot of things and I always felt like there was a switch that would get turned on, especially to kind of peddle it out to the masses, it never really felt super, super genuine.”