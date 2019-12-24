‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Alum Dean Unglert Hospitalized After ‘Nasty’ Accident

Dean Unglert was living out one of his dreams, but it didn’t go as planned. While he has always wanted to find himself on the Swiss Alps with his skis on and heading down the slopes, much to his dismay, the Bachelor in Paradise alum’s dream wound up turning into a nightmare situation for him. He shared on Instagram that his trip on the slopes didn’t end well and in his words, “was not my day.”

“I was sending just a liiiiitle too hard and took a nasty spill which ultimately put me here,” he began. “And since this is probably going to be the only pic i get in switzerland, I figured I gotta post it.”

He revealed that he suffered a dislocated hip and a fractured femur. Unglert ended up needing four screws and a plate in his leg. The scary fall could have been much worse, he added.

Making matters worse was that he shared that following his spill, that it took “about an hour to flag someone down.”

“Looks like i’ll be celebrating [Christmas] in a hospital bed this year,” he concluded.

In addition to his post, Unglert’s struggle was also captured in his Instagram story. He uploaded a clip of him heading out on the ski lift about two hours before news came out of the accident. Shortly after, he took a video of himself laying in the snow, where he was sharing with the fans his own diagnosis and somehow keeping his composure.

“I just fell, I’m 99% sure I dislocated my hip,” he began. “Hopefully ski patrol is on their way…there’s birds circling above, probably ready to feed on my carcass.”

Thousands of comments quickly began to pour in on his post as many fans of Bachelor Nation sent their thoughts and prayers his way.

“Oh my gosh Dean! I’m so sorry to hear you’re in the hospital, but very glad you are okay,” one user wrote. “You take care of yourself! Wishing you a quick and complete recovery and a Merry Christmas!”

Unglert’s love journey was a main storyline on the past season of Bachelor in Paradise. He won over the heart of Caelynn Miller-Keyes and after some back-and-forth that saw him leave the show, ultimately came back and asked for her once again. The two left the island together and have remained inseparable since.

She has yet to make any public comment since his accident, and it’s unclear if she was in Switzerland with him on the trip.