‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Dean Unglert Reportedly Dating Caelynn Miller-Keyes After Season 6 Romance

Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 has spawned a Bachelor Nation power couple in Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, multiple sources have confirmed to E! News and PEOPLE. Ahead of the Aug. 5 premiere of the ABC summer dating show, news of the alleged pair has been circulating on social media and with spoiler sites like Reality Steve.

“Dean and Caelynn are dating,” a source confirmed to E! News Monday, noting that the two are currently vacationing together in Europe ahead of the season premiere.

“Caelynn traveled to Spain to meet Dean and they were together for four days,” the source shared. “They are now in Venice, Italy and plan to travel around Italy together before coming back to LA.”

Paradise wasn’t the first time the two had sparks fly, however, as the source noted that after Miller-Keyes’ time on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, the two “met through mutual Bachelor Nation friends and started DM’ing on Instagram.”

The couple certainly had their ups and downs in Paradise too, where they finally got a chance to meet in person.

“They both went to Paradise and really hit it off there, but then Dean got cold feet and left,” another insider told PEOPLE.

But Unglert’s dramatic exit wasn’t the end of their love.

“He got home and realized he really had feelings for Caelynn, so went back to Paradise for a second chance,” the insider added.

Without the Bachelor in Paradise surroundings, the two have apparently been having a much easier time focusing on their own relationship, with the source telling PEOPLE, “Things have been going much better between them since they left Mexico together.”

Unglert hasn’t traditionally had a good run in Paradise, admitting on Bachelor Winter Games last year that he was “kind of a jerk” playing both Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard.

This year, however, the love triangle appears to be centered around Blake Horstmann, seen kissing Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin in the teaser trailer released Tuesday.

“He’s just gotten himself into a bit of a sticky situation,” Unglert comments in the trailer. “We’ve all been there before.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 premieres Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic