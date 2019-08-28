‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Dean Unglert Tells Caelynn Miller-Keyes Their Romance Won’t Last

Is the romance between Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes doomed from the start? The Bachelorette alum certainly thinks so, breaking some tough news about the future of the relationship on Monday’s Bachelor in Paradise. As Caelynn was growing more and more infatuated Dean, Demi Burnett warned her to worry about his reputation.

“I’ve never felt more comfortable and more myself with anyone,” Caelynn gushed, with Demi advising, “He has a way of making people feel really special. You need to lay down the law.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even bartender Wells Adams agreed, noting, “No one’s been able to wrangle him.”

Taking Dean aside for a serious conversation about the future of their burgeoning romance, Dean was honest about not seeing much of a future for them outside of Paradise.

“All I know is I’m enjoying spending my time with you, and I don’t want to spend it with any other girl while I’m here,” he told her, adding, “I suck at dating. It’s challenging for me to see myself getting to a point where I’m like, ‘All right, I’m ready to settle down now.’”

“This just feels like it’s gonna stop after Paradise,” Caelynn said following the revelation, which Dean didn’t disagree.

“It’s basically like a convince me otherwise situation, and I think you would be miserable as my girlfriend,” he told her.

It was a tough place to leave off before the rose ceremony, but Caelynn nevertheless accepted Dean’s rose, despite their questionable future.

While the rest of their time in Paradise has yet to be shown, a source told E! News last month that the two did find love outside of the summer reality show.

“Dean and Caelynn are dating,” the source said, noting that the pair adventured around Europe ahead of the Season 6 premiere. “Caelynn traveled to Spain to meet Dean and they were together for four days. They are now in Venice, Italy and plan to travel around Italy together before coming back to LA.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC