‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Dean Unglert Leaves Caelynn Miller-Keyes ‘Blindsided’ With Breakup

Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ warm and fuzzy feelings about being offered Dean Unglert’s rose in Monday’s ceremony came crashing down during last night’s Bachelor in Paradise, when almost immediately after affirming their relationship, Dean pulled her aside to get real about their relationship status.

“I think that you’re an amazing, awesome person and I didn’t expect to like you as much as I do. I thought that I was coming in and was just going to have fun, I didn’t expect to have an actual real connection with someone,” he told her. “You blew my expectations of this entire experience out of the water. But you know my weird history with this and my caution and apprehension going into it. I know that I won’t be able to get where you would need me to be by the end of this, wholeheartedly I know that I won’t be able to get there.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rather than continuing to hang around and make things more difficult, Dean decided to leave Paradise altogether.

“I know it sucks and I feel awful about it,” he said. “I didn’t want to do this, but I just think that it’s the right thing to do.”

He explained to Caelynn of their burgeoning relationship, “We’re happy now, obviously, because we get along amazingly and we get to spend every waking moment together while we’re here. But after we leave here it’s not going to be like that. Our lifestyles are not going to be compatible coming out of this. I just think that you deserve someone better than me, to be perfectly honest.”

“I thought he was my forever and he blindsided me,” she said, crying, after he left. “I just want him to be here.”

Despite the devastating split on screen, a source told E! News last month that the two did find love outside of the summer reality show.

“Dean and Caelynn are dating,” the source said, noting that the pair adventured around Europe ahead of the Season 6 premiere. “Caelynn traveled to Spain to meet Dean and they were together for four days. They are now in Venice, Italy and plan to travel around Italy together before coming back to LA.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: