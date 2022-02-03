‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Welcomes Baby Boy

Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon welcomed their first child in late January. The couple shared the news on Monday, with Haibon telling fans that their son Dawson is healthy and Iaconetti is doing well. The couple married in August 2019 and announced they were expecting their first child in July 2021.

“Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn’t have gone much smoother,” Haibon shared on Instagram on Jan. 31, alongside a video from the hospital. “He’s so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it!”

On Tuesday, Haibon shared a black and white photo with Dawson, revealing that the newborn’s full name is Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon. Iaconetti also shared photos on Tuesday, noting that Dawson was born on her mother’s birthday and the anniversary of the day her parents met 44 years ago.

“Right now we’re enjoying the sleepiest, calmest baby we’ve ever met,” Iaconetti wrote. “Dawson did not get his chill from his parents. He did get his feet from me, his chin from Jared, one of his names from a Leo character, and another one of his names from, well, see Jared’s IG caption. We love him so much and are feeling so blessed!!”

Iaconetti began dating Haibon in 2018 after they met on Bachelor in Paradise. Before appearing on the show, they were both contestants, with Iaconetti starring on The Bachelor in 2015 and Haibon starring in the 2015 Bachelorette season. During an Amazon Live event in July 2021, the couple announced they were expecting.

The pregnancy news came after Iaconetti told fans in May 2021 that they spent the past six months trying to conceive. She shared her story because, as a celebrity, she could show other couples struggling to conceive that they are not alone. “I don’t regret at all being open about it,” she wrote at the time. “I love the dialogue it’s created with some of my followers and I think it’s important to normalize that a lot of people don’t get pregnant right away.”

During Iaconetti’s pregnancy, the couple continued sharing updates with their followers. “It’s exciting news, so we were happy to talk about it,” Haibon told E! News in August when asked about sharing their journey to becoming parents. “It helped cement that ‘fatherly’ feeling and made me look forward to all of the milestones coming up. Putting together the car seat and the bassinet was one of the first times that I felt really connected with our future kid and it made me so happy. Picking out clothes made me so happy and I felt ‘this is getting more and more real.’”