'Bachelor' Alum Ashley Iaconetti Reveals 'Relentless' Struggle One Day After Pregnancy Announcement

Ashley Iaconetti is experiencing some "relentless" side effects of her pregnancy. A day after the Bachelor in Paradise star and husband Jared Haibon announced Thursday that they are expecting their first child, Iaconetti shared one of the less glamorous moments of her pregnancy with a playful photoshoot on Instagram. In the shot, the expectant mother hovers her head over the toilet as Haibon holds back her hair.

In the caption, Iaconetti opened up about the "relentless" nausea she's been experiencing throughout her first trimester. "It's so cool to think I'm creating a human that's half me and half Jared! I won't lie though, pregnancy has not been a delight for me," she wrote. "The nausea has been relentless and I throw up multiple times most days. I knew the first trimester wasn't easy for most, but I didn't imagine my life to come to a standstill feeling like I have an extreme hangover for 5 weeks and counting."

Despite not feeling well, Iaconetti said she was "very excited" for her little one to arrive, revealing she and Haibon were given a Feb. 10 due date. "Thank you all for the love and congratulations today!!" she continued. "Hearing so many stories from followers and friends about their experiences has made me feel better about all the changes my body is going through and a lot less alone!"

Iaconetti and Haibon married in August 2019 after meeting in Paradise, and in February, The Bachelorette alum shared he and his wife were actively trying to get pregnant. In May, Iaconetti opened up about the process of getting pregnant, saying that she and Haibon were not "struggling to conceive," but that the whole process is a lot more complicated than people imagine.

"I knew when I decided to be open about this chapter of our lives that I put a public timer on how long it would take for us to get pregnant," she said at the time of having such an eye on their fertility journey. "You usually don't know how long people have been trying to conceive once they announce their pregnancy on the gram and that makes it feel like people get pregnant like that!" Despite the comments, Iaconetti said she was happy to open a dialogue with her followers and "normalize that a lot of people don't get pregnant right away."